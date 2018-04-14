Suspect jailed for shooting Kan. boy through front door

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 6a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1500 Block of East Arnold in Wichita, according to office Paul Cruz.

A 15-year-old boy and his sister at the scene told police they were asleep in the residence. They heard banging on the front door. The boy went to open the door when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the door. The boy was wounded in the leg and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time police were told the suspect possibly left the scene in a gray Chrysler 300 or Dodge Charger 4-door. Through an investigation and cooperation with the victim, police developed a suspect profile.

On Wednesday evening police arrested a 25-year-old suspect in the case. He was booked into jail on requested charges of aggravated battery, according to Cruz. Investigators were able to connect the suspect with an a February 2017 aggravated battery case. Police will present both cases to the district attorney, according to Cruz.