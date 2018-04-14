Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.