Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Albert Pujols homered and drove in three runs, Ian Kinsler had three hits and a sacrifice fly that scored Shohei Ohtani with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4. The Angels have won six straight and nine of 10. Blake Wood (1-0) worked a spotless seventh to pick up the victory. Keynan Middleton pitched the ninth for his third save in as many opportunities.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds’ worst season-opening slump since 1955. St. Louis came into the series with a stagnant offense but broke out during the last two games against the worst pitching staff in the majors. The Reds have the worst record in the majors at 2-11.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Outfielder Tarik El-Abour, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3 and did not speak until he was 6, signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals on Autism Awareness Day. El-Abour was assigned to the Royals’ extended spring training in Surprise, Arizona, and will open with one of Kansas City’s three rookie league clubs, which all start their seasons in June. The 25-year-old El-Abour has played in the independent Empire League, where he was named rookie of the year in 2016.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Patrick O’Brien plans to transfer. Former coach Mike Riley recruited O’Brien to play in a pro-style offense. New coach Scott Frost has brought his spread-option offense with him from Central Florida. O’Brien played in three games as backup to Tanner Lee last season.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has doled out punishment stemming from Thursday’s brawl between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres. Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) and Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo were suspended five games each after Arenado charged the mound following a brushback pitch from Perdomo. Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was given a four-game suspension for fighting, while Padres pitcher Buddy Bauman got a one-game ban.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released Dez Bryant to create salary relief after the wide receiver failed to live up to the five-year, $70 million deal he signed in 2014. Bryant averaged 13 games, 50 receptions and 678 yards over the last three seasons. Bryant was owed $12.5 million on each of the last two years of his deal, with a $16.5 million salary cap hit both times.

UNDATED (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have fired coach Steve Clifford after the team failed to reach the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. Charlotte finished 36-46 despite what Clifford on Wednesday called his most talented team. The Hornets were 196-214 in five seasons under Clifford, reaching the playoffs twice but failing to make it out of the first round in 2014 and 2016.

UNDATED (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is retiring, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history. Hitchcock will become a consultant for the team he led to its only Stanley Cup championship in 1999. The 66-year-old Hitchcock returned to Dallas this season after 15 years away, with stops in Philadelphia, Columbus and St. Louis.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR points leader Kyle Busch nosed out brother Kurt Busch for the pole in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch finished 0.002 seconds ahead of his sibling during yesterday’s qualifying, marking the third time they have started on the front row together. Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will make up the second row, ahead of fellow Ford driver Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 8 Cleveland 4

Final Boston 7 Baltimore 3

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Detroit 6

Final Houston 3 Texas 2

Final L-A Angels 5 Kansas City 4

Final Seattle 7 Oakland 4

Chi White Sox at Minnesota 8:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 4 Chi Cubs 0

Final St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 3

Final Colorado 2 Washington 1

Final N-Y Mets 6 Milwaukee 5

Final Miami 7 Pittsburgh 2

Final San Diego 5 San Francisco 1

Final Arizona 8 L-A Dodgers 7