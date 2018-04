PRATT COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. Friday in Pratt County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Chevy pickup driven by Christian D. Schauf, 19, Preston, had just turned northbound onto 50th Ave from K61 six miles northeast of Pratt. The pickup left the roadway and overturned in the ditch.

Schauf was transported to the hospital in Pratt. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.