Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, April 16, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the April 9, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of April 2, 2018, and ending April 16, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT: Law Enforcement Domain Server System:

-In February, the Commission approved the purchase of the HP ProLiant DL360 server system from Nex-Tech for law enforcement. No labor was included in the bid. As was planned, County staff installed the server system on-site. Nex-Tech expert staff was used for 8.25 hours of support and additional labor. John Debes, Information Technology Director, will ask that the Commission authorize the $1,320.00 labor charge.

C. MAPPING SOFTWARE: Purchase of ArcGIS Desktop:

-ArcGIS Desktop Basic provides the tools and environment for map creation and

interactive visualization. It is suggested that the County Engineer’s Office share a

subscription with the Register of Deeds. The cost of a shared license is $3,150.00.

Mr. Debes will provide details.

D. COUNTY ENGINEER: Crossing of the Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Company’s

Tracks:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has submitted an agreement

for Barton County for Project No 5 X-3044-01. This project involves the

construction of a new railroad crossing surface, signals and gates on NW 30

Avenue just north of K-96 highway. The Kansas and Oklahoma (K & O) Railroad

and their subcontractors will perform the work and KDOT will pay for 100% of the

cost with Federal money. Since the project is located on a County road, the

Commission is asked to sign third-party Agreement No. 006183031. The County

will be responsible for the installation and maintenance of advance warning

signs and pavement markings on both County and Township roads. Barry

McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

E. COMMUNICATIONS: Purchase of 800mHz Radio Consolettes:

-Barton County Communications continues the move to 800mHz radios. To

assure that emergency service responders have appropriate coverage,

Communications must expand equipment. The department has located three

(3) used 800 megahertz consolettes at a total cost of $2,955.00. Phil Hathcock,

County Administrator, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

APRIL 16, 2018

9:30 a.m. or following the Close of the Agenda Meeting – Grant Applications –

Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, and Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services

Director

10:00 a.m. – Five-Year Plan for the Memorial Parks – Mick Lang, Memorial Parks

Advisory Committee

10:30 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

10:45 a.m. – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

11:00 a.m. – Building Upgrades – Doug Hubbard, Fire District No. One

11:15 a.m. – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman,

County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Health Department are scheduled for April 19, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, April 23, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.