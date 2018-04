The Great Bend Lady Panthers wrapped up play in the Sunflower Softball Festival in Olathe Friday with a pair of losses.

Great Bend dropped a 10-1 decision to Lawrence before falling to Olathe Northwest 14-4 to drop to 4-6 on the season.

The Lady Panthers will be back on the road Tuesday when the travel to Dodge City for a Western Athletic Conference double header with the Red Demons.

You can hear the twinbill on B-104.3 the Point starting at 3:45 with the pre-game show.