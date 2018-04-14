Great Bend man arrested for alleged theft, drugs skips court

RENO COUNTY— One of three people arrested on drug distribution charges was back before a judge in Reno County Friday.

Mark Ray, 30, Great Bend was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, theft of property and conspiracy to commit theft.

He was arrested with two others when an employee of Dunham’s Sports in Hutchinson reported a theft. The employee’s description led officers to the Great Bend trio.

Another suspect in the case, 27-year-old Michael S. Moore, failed to appear in court Friday. There is now a bench warrant for his arrest.

Courtney Clark, 23, faces charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She made an initial court appearance in the case, but is expected back in court next week.

Ray has previous convictions for aggravated battery, burglary, obstruction and trafficking contraband into a correctional institution. Moore has previous convictions for contributing to a child’s misconduct, Flee, attempted to elude criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.