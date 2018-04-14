Central Care Cancer Center hosts barbecue April 17 to benefit Relay for Life

BUSINESS NEWS

The public is invited to attend the fourth annual “Pulled Pork & Chicken Feed,” on April 17 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Central Care Cancer Center, formerly known as Heartland Cancer Center. The barbecue will be held in the Central Care parking lot, located at 204 Cleveland Street, Great Bend.

All proceeds from the barbecue benefit Relay for Life of Barton County.

The cost is $5 per person and carry out is available.

Special Note: Great Bend’s only comprehensive cancer treatment center has undergone a recent name change, but the providers and level of care remain unchanged. What has been Heartland Cancer Center since its inception in October 2003, is now Central Care Cancer Center. Although the name is new on the building, Central Care Cancer Center has been an integral part of the cancer center in Great Bend since its beginning and will continue providing quality oncologic care in the Great Bend area.