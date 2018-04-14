Barton hosts Enrollment Days to prepare students for upcoming school year

Story by Micah Oelze
Barton Community College is hosting Enrollment Day sessions to prepare incoming students for the upcoming school year. Space is limited. Students can call (620) 792-9286 or visit bartonccc.edu/admission/enrollmentdays to sign up. The schedule is as follows:
April 17: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
April 18: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
April 24: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
April 25: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
May 2: 1 p.m.
May 16: 1 p.m.
May 23: 1 p.m.
May 30: 1 p.m.
June 6: 1 p.m.
June 13: 1 p.m.
June 20: 1 p.m.
July 11: 1 p.m.
July 18: 1 p.m.
July 25: 1 p.m.
Students can accomplish the following during their session:
- Meet with the admissions staff.
- Meet with an academic advisor.
- Plan and enroll for classes.
- Meet with a financial aid advisor.
- Take a campus and housing tour.
- Make payment arrangements with the business office.
- Meet with student services.
- Take an assessment test (if needed).
- Those who have taken the ACT test, should send scores sent to Barton prior to enrollment date.
- Those who have not taken the ACT Test, will need to assess before enrolling in classes.
Sessions last about an hour if a student is not testing. If a student requires testing, sessions take about 2.5 hours.
For more information, please contact Director of Admissions Tana Cooper at coopert@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9241.