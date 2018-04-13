Suspect in Kansas bank robbery jailed in Oklahoma

DEWEY COUNTY, OK —The suspect wanted in connection with Monday’s robbery at Newton’s First Bank south branch is in custody.

On Thursday night, police arrested Martin L. Paris, 50, in Seiling, Oklahoma, in the northwest part of the state, according to a media release.

A tip from someone who recognized Paris from media coverage led police to the motel where he was staying. He was taken into custody without incident.

Paris is now being held at the Dewey County Jail. He had been on federal probation in Oklahoma for previous bank robberies.

The robbery in Newton occurred Monday evening at about 5:45 p.m., when a man entered the bank, 1404 South Kansas Avenue, and passed a note to the staff. The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed.