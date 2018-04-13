Smoke in Great Bend coming from Stafford County

The smoke you may be smelling when you go outside this morning in Great Bend is coming from Stafford County.

According to Barton County Dispatch, smoke from a large pasture fire that took place last night in Stafford County is being pushed by strong south winds into Barton County and surrounding areas this morning.

A large fire was also reported last night in Woodward, Oklahoma and officials believe that may have contributed to the smoky conditions in our area.

No further details are available at this time.