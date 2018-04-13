Police: Kan. duo jailed after attempted business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on burglary and other charges.

Just before 5am. Thursday, officers responded Orscheln Farm & Home, 1133 SW Wanamaker for an alarm at the business, according to Lt. Chris Heaven.

Upon Officers arrival they located Jerry Lewis., on the property. He was walking away from a silver Ford SUV. A field interview of Lewis revealed he had a city warrant and upon arrest was found to have items consistent with and recognized to be burglary tools in his possession.

Upon a more detailed interview by Detectives it was found that Lewis had cut the security cable in an attempt to take lawn mowers. Estimated damage is $10,000.

Police also located Ashley Hale, 28, at the scene. She was arrested for 2 city warrants.