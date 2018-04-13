New details emerge about missing 5-year-old Kan. boy

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sedgwick County juvenile court document indicates the state of Kansas was told at least twice that a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since mid-February was being abused.

The document includes detailed accounts from people who said they saw Lucas Hernandez with bruises, black eyes and cuts at various times in the year before he disappeared.

His stepmother, Emily Glass, who reported him missing Feb. 17, is jailed on child endangerment charges involving her 1-year-old daughter. She hasn’t been charged in Lucas’ disappearance.

A juvenile court judge allowed media to see the child-in-need of care petition regarding Glass’ young daughter on Wednesday. The newspaper says the document details a violent and dysfunctional family life.

Glass’ attorney didn’t return a phone message left Friday.