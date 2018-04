The Great Bend Lady Panther softball team went 0-2 on day one of the Sunflower Softball Festival in Olathe.

Great Bend lost their first game 9-2 to Shawnee Mission Northwest before losing to Olathe North 15-0.

The Lady Panthers are now 4-4 heading into two more game on Friday.

At 11:30 Great Bend plays Lawrence before wrapping up festival play at 1:30 against Olathe Northwest.