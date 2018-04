JOHNSON COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson driven by Donald Attebery, 59, Shawnee, was northbound on Interstate 435.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle as he took the exit for eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway and left the road.

Attebery was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.