GBHS students compete in Topeka at FBLA Conference

The 17 Future Business Leaders of America students of Andy Negaard, marketing teacher and FBLA sponsor, were primed and ready for action as they traveled last week to Topeka for the state Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Leadership Conference. The students competed in numerous business and career-related events.

One placed high enough to qualify for national competition and two other team members received awards. The four-day 2018 National Leadership Conference will be held in Baltimore, Md., this coming June.

Senior Lindsey Newman qualified for nationals with her second-place finish in Personal Finance. This will be her third time representing GBHS at nationals. She also placed 10th in Business Law and sixth in Organizational Leadership.

Receiving special awards for their high scores were Sophomore Patrick Heath for his eighth-place finish in Economics and Junior Jalyn Lear for fifth place in Public Speaking.

“I am very proud of all of this year’s FBLA members,” said Negaard FBLA adviser. “These students put in a lot of extra time and effort into their competitive events. It is truly an honor to lead such talented students.”

This is Negaard’s fourth year as adviser as well as his fourth year taking students to nationals.

Great Bend is one of 125 schools in the state with an active FBLA program. The official goal of FBLA is “to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.”

“Future Business Leaders of America is one of many ways our school is working to help our students develop their strengths with real world experiences so that they can be successful after high

school,” Negaard said.