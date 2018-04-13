Friday Sports Headlines

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Martinez drove in six runs and Yadier Molina homered in his return from a one-game suspension, powering the St. Louis Cardinals to a 13-4 victory. The loss left the Cincinnati Reds with their worst start since 1955, when they also opened 2-10. The Cardinals homered a season-high four times while piling up a season high in runs. The Reds have the worst mark in the majors at 2-10.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a bases-loaded triple in a five-run seventh inning to help the streaking Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 for their fifth straight victory. Mike Trout homered for the Angels, and Ian Kinsler went deep on his first swing in his return to the lineup. Nick Tropeano pitched shutout ball into the seventh for his first major league win since 2016.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Patrick O’Brien plans to transfer. Former coach Mike Riley recruited O’Brien to play in a pro-style offense. New coach Scott Frost has brought his spread-option offense with him from Central Florida. O’Brien played in three games as backup to Tanner Lee last season.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas officials say construction of a new multimillion-dollar indoor practice facility for football team will start soon. The university is planning a $26 million indoor practice area as part of a $300 million renovation project for Memorial Stadium. The project is funded entirely by private donations.

National Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers will spend the next six to eight weeks without shortstop Elvis Andrus because of a fractured right elbow. Andrus was injured when hit by a fastball from Kenyan Middleton in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s loss to the Angels. The team physician says the fracture is stable and won’t require surgery.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns are close to finalizing a contract extension with star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The Browns acquired the three-time Pro Bowler from Miami in a trade last month after Landry received the Dolphins’ franchise tag at one year and $16 million. He led the NFL with 112 receptions last season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have placed Richie Incognito on their reserve/retired list in a move confirming the offensive guard’s intention to abruptly quit football after 11 seasons. Incognito cited health concerns involving his liver and kidneys. He also expressed second thoughts over accepting a pay cut when restructuring the final year of his contract.

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana forward Juwan Morgan has declared for this year’s NBA draft. The 6-foot-7 junior says he won’t hire an agent and is trying to gather information from NBA scouts to see what opportunities might exist. Morgan was arguably the most improved player in the Big Ten last season, averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while averaging 58 percent from the field.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tiger Woods has filed his entry to play in the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015. The USGA says Woods officially entered today, four days after he tied for 32nd in the Masters. Even exempt players have to formally enter the U.S. Open. Woods hasn’t played the U.S. Open since he missed the cut at Chambers Bay with rounds of 80 and 76. The U.S. Open is June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, where Woods made his U.S. Open debut in 1995 as the U.S. Amateur champion.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 9 Detroit 3

Final Boston 6 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Minnesota 4 Chi White Sox 0

Final L-A Angels 7 Kansas City 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 6 Chi Cubs 1

Final St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4

Final Colorado 5 Washington 1

Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 0