RENO COUNTY —An earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday night. The quake just after 9:30p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately three miles west of South Hutchinson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents across Reno County and in many areas of south central Kansas reported they felt the quake. A 2.5 magnitude quake shook the same area on April 9.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Friday evening’s quake.