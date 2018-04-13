Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Fri 4/13
3:45PM KBGL – High School Baseball – Haven @ Larned
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – LA Angels @ Kansas City Royals
Sat 4/14
5:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – LA Angels @ Kansas City Royals
Sun 4/15
12:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – LA Angels @ Kansas City Royals
6:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros
Mon 4/16
5:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Toronto Bluejays
Tue 4/17
3:45PM KBGL – High School Baseball – Larned @ Nickerson
3:45PM B104- High School Softball – Great Bend @ Dodge City
5:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Toronto Bluejays
Wed 4/18
2:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Toronto Bluejays
Fri 4/20
3:45PM B104- High School Softball – Hays @ Great Bend
5:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers
Sat 4/21
11:30AM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers
6:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – NBA Playoffs – Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Sun 4/22
11:30AM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers
6:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Washington Nationals @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Mon 4/23
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – NBA Playoffs – Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Tue 4/24
3:45PM B104 – High School Baseball – Great Bend @ Hays
3:45PM KBGL – High School Softball – Hoisington @ Larned
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Milwaukee Brewers @ Kansas City Royals