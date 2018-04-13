Deputies discover 350 pounds of pot during I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges after an Interstate 70 traffic stop.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department reported their drug interdiction unit made the traffic stop April 5, near Junction City, according to Sheriff Tony Wolf.

Deputies discovered 350 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. The marijuana was intended for sale in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Deputies arrested 2 suspects then made notifications to the Drug Enforcement Administration-Michigan Office for further investigation.

With swift and decisive action by the DEA Group 6, a collaborated effort between Sterling Heights Crime Suppression Unit, City of Warren Police Department and the Michigan State Police resulted in the arrest of one suspect in Sterling Heights the following day.

The hard work and perseverance of these officers lead to the forfeiture of $326,000 in cash, according to a media release.

Due to the investigation, the DEA did not release names of the suspects.