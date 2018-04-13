Court affirms Kan. man’s sentence for girlfriend’s murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted in the 2013 killing of his girlfriend will remain in prison but will be resentenced.

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Andrew Charles Redick’s conviction for first-degree murder and arson in the strangling of 39-year-old Lena Ann Keithley. Redick was sentenced in 2014 to life in prison for murder and 13 months for arson.

In his appeal, Redick challenged his waiver of the right to a jury trial. He had asked Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Kingfisher to hear the case and sentence him, rather than a jury.

The Supreme Court rejected the appeal of his conviction but said Kingfisher had miscalculated Redick’s sentence. The case was sent back to Shawnee County for resentencing.