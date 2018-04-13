Cop Shop (4/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/12)

Fire

At 7:18 p.m. a fire was reported at Avenue T & 8th Road. Out of county.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:12 p.m. a burglary was reported at 5540 2nd Street F.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:48 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/12)

Battery

At 5:07 p.m. a report of battery LEO with Robert Isaac was made at 2311 31st Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:12 p.m. an officer assisted BTSO on a traffic stop in reference to a theft at 5540 2nd Street F.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 9:26 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 2401 Railroad Avenue.