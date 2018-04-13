Baseball Cougars continue their roll

bartonsports.com – The 18th ranked Barton Community College baseball team finished off Thursday’s action at Lawson-Biggs Field in dramatic fashion to sweep a pair of conference games over Colby Community College.

Scoring five runs in the opener’s fourth inning to run away with an 11-3 win, the Cougars needed a rally in the nightcap scoring a pair in runs in each of the final three innings, the final two coming on a two-out walk off home run for the sweep.

Barton’s fifth straight victory improves the first place Cougars to 17-5 and 33-8 on the season with Colby slipping to fourth at 12-10 and 22-19 overall.

As Mother Nature plays havoc with the schedule, the teams resume the back-end of the four-game series a day later than pre-planned in shifting to Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch in Colby.