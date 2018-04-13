Barton to host dance theater auditions for fall 2018

Dance enthusiasts can take the opportunity to gain valuable experience as a dancer in a company setting. Barton Community College is hosting auditions for its dance company, Barton Dance Theater, from 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday, April 14 in Studio 34, located in the Sunflower housing units on Barton’s campus. Check in is at 9:30 a.m.

Members of Barton Dance Theater will experience trips with the company to perform in diverse venues, attend workshops and see dance concerts live. With this time set aside, students can focus on the art form of dance in the styles of modern-contemporary, jazz and ballet.

To be considered for company placement, dance students must have at least two years dance experience and plan to register as a Barton student in fall of 2018. Many dance scholarships are available.

To register or request more information, contact Barton Dance Instructor Danika Bielek at (620) 792-9253 or bielekd@bartonccc.edu.