Barton Planetarium to present events featuring full-dome movies through spring semester

Explore the depths of space and the mysteries of the cosmos at the Barton Planetarium which will host several activities this spring. The Planetarium is located in the Science Building on Barton Community College’s campus. Enter through the sliding doors on the north side. Admission is free.

“Each Monday we will expand your knowledge of some hot topic in astronomy using videos, discussion and actual news stories pulled from the Internet,” Barton’s Planetarium Director Dr. Tim Folkerts said. “For one evening each week, forget about politics and sports and the economy and instead revel in the wonders of the universe.”

Events run from 7-8 p.m. on the following dates, with the exception of Game Night:

April 16 – Cosmic Colors: This full-dome video will take viewers on a journey across the entire electromagnetic spectrum. Discover the many reasons for color—like why the sky is blue and why Mars is red. Take a tour within a plant leaf and journey inside the human eye. Investigate x-rays by voyaging to a monstrous black hole. Following the video, attendees will explore light through hands-on activities such as viewing spectra of various gases and learning how astronomers use this idea to discover what stars are made of.

April 23 – The Search for Life in the Universe and The Body Code: Is there life on other worlds? Take a beautiful scenic tour of our universe through the eyes of astronomers looking for clues about the origin of life and the development of intelligence. Next, dive into the human body with The Body Code! Viewers will fly through the carotid artery and explore the eye, brain, ear and heart. Then, they shrink into a cell to see its nucleus and DNA. Finally, watch the planetarium use lasers to fight disease at the cellular level.

April 30 – The Smartphone Astronomer: Discover how to use a smartphone to learn about astronomy and to explore the night skies.

May 7 – Game Night: Starting at 6:30 p.m., unwind with Game Night! The planetarium will have a game system or two connected to their projectors for attendees to play games on the dome. Past favorites include Mario Cart and a flight simulator.

For more information, please contact Planetarium Director Dr. Tim Folkerts at folkertst@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9320.