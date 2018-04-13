Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/12)

BOOKED: Lacey Kelly on BTDC warrant for battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Robert Isaac of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery LEO, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.
BOOKED: Rebecca Muckenthaler of Hoisington for Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on BTDC case for expired DL, bond set at $1,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant after he posted a $500 cash bond.
RELEASED: Matthew Nimmo on a case after receiving a $20,000 OR.
RELEASED: Stephen Arnold Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt, order of release by the court.
RELEASED: Christopher Maher on CKCC order to report for Barton County District Court case for probation violation.
RELEASED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for expired DL.