Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/12)

BOOKED: Lacey Kelly on BTDC warrant for battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Robert Isaac of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery LEO, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Rebecca Muckenthaler of Hoisington for Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on BTDC case for expired DL, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant after he posted a $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: Matthew Nimmo on a case after receiving a $20,000 OR.

RELEASED: Stephen Arnold Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt, order of release by the court.

RELEASED: Christopher Maher on CKCC order to report for Barton County District Court case for probation violation.

RELEASED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for expired DL.