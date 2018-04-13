Balance Budget Act fails to pass the House. Rep. Marshall ‘extremely disappointed’

WASHINGTON D.C.- Congressman Marshall voted in support of H.J.RES. 2, the Balanced Budget Amendment. Rep. Marshall was elected by the people in the First District to hold Washington accountable, he was extremely disappointed that it failed to pass the House today.

“I am not a career politician; my hospital and businesses always operated on a strictly held budget, we saved and we crunched the numbers. Many state governments, including Kansas, operate on a Balanced Budget structure,” Rep. Marshall said. “The federal government can no longer afford to act as if budgets don’t apply to them.”

The Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution will finally hold the government accountable by no longer allowing Congress to spend more than it receives. .

“It’s pure common-sense and long overdue,” Rep. Marshall said.