2 Kan. woman charged for alleged hoax 911 call

RENO COUNTY— Two Kansas women arrested for making an alleged swatting call to police were back in court Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Chassity Nicholson and 20-year-old Tatumn Watkins both of Hutchinson were charged with Giving False Alarm for violent activity or threat.

The state alleges the women knowingly gave false information to authorities.

Nicholson and Watkins claimed Michael Kirk battered two family members in the 1200 block of East 7th. According to the women, Kirk said he didn’t want to go back to prison. The women told authorities Kirk had a gun and was waiting for officers to arrive.

Nicholson called police earlier in the day and said Michael Kirk had taken their child. She wanted the child back.

Once on the scene, officers were told Kirk was hiding in the garage. Officers, along with sheriff’s deputies, had guns drawn when they ordered him from the garage. He came out with the 3-month-old child in his arms. Kirk was not armed and was merely taking care of the child.

In court, Nicholson asked the judge to lift the no contact order so she could see her child. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied that request and noted this incident could have been much worse.

Both women are free on bond.