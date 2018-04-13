13-year-olds caught during Kan. home invasion robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have four suspects in custody.

Just after 2a.m. Friday, police responded to report of a robbery in progress at a home in the 1300 Block of West Dora in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

A witness observed four unknown suspects entering the back door and a window. When officers arrived, they surrounded the residence and made contact with the 40-year-old homeowner. She told police there were four intruders armed with a shotgun inside demanding property, cash and drugs.

During the incident, a 29-year-old suspect ran from the residence. A police K-9 unit apprehended him. The other three suspects including an 18-year-old and two 13-year-olds walked out of the residence and were taken into custody.

All four have been booked for aggravated residential robbery and weapons violation, according to Cruz. The 29-year-old was transported for treatment from a dog bite.