Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Mariners held on to beat the Royals 4-2 on a warm, sun-splashed afternoon. James Paxton matched a career-best with 10 strikeouts over six sharp innings before turning it over to his bullpen. Nick Vincent earned the win for Seattle while Edwin Diaz handled the ninth for his fourth save.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Matt Albers got his first save for Milwaukee, retiring Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler to strand a pair of runners, and the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. Milwaukee had a two-run lead when Tommy Pham homered off Josh Hader leading off the bottom of the ninth, a play originally ruled a double but changed on a video review. Albers relieved and allowed singles to Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez, then retired Wong on a foulout and struck out Fowler.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of his one-game suspension stemming from an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and sat out Wednesday’s game against Milwaukee. Molina was penalized for making contact with plate umpire Tim Timmons during Sunday’s dispute. Molina initially appealed the suspension after it was announced Tuesday and played in a 5-3, 11-inning win.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska quarterbacks are excited about playing in Scott Frost’s spread-option offense. They are about to find out where they stack up as spring practice begins to wind down. Frost said he hopes no one decides to transfer but that opportunities are limited when it comes to playing time.

(AP) – Tim Melia’s 10-save game has helped answer the critics who had suggested earlier this season that Sporting Kansas City was struggling on defense. Sporting now has two straight shutouts and sits atop the standings in the MLS Western Conference. Melia’s career high for saves came in a 2-0 victory on the road against the LA Galaxy and newcomer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) – The golf coach at Bellevue University in Nebraska recruited 61-year-old Don Byers to join the team after playing a round with him last summer. Byers is the oldest athlete in the NAIA since Alan Moore kicked an extra point for Faulkner University of Alabama in 2011, when he was 61. Byers’ first task was to lose 45 pounds so he could fit into his team-issued golf pants. His goal this spring is to make the starting lineup as one of Bellevue’s top five players.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Creighton’s Ronnie Harrell Jr. is leaving the Bluejays to play his final season at the University of Denver as a graduate transfer. Harrell announced his decision on Twitter. Harrell is from Denver, and the Pioneers’ head coach is his cousin Rodney Billups. Harrell started 14 of 30 games as a junior and averaged seven points and better than six rebounds per game.