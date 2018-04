WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) — The Wellington Police Department is investigating the death of a 7-month-old girl.

Police Chief Tracy Heath said Thursday the baby’s father took her to a Wichita hospital on April 1 after she quit breathing. The girl died on April 5.

Her mother was caring for the baby when she was injured. They lived in Oxford, which is east of Wellington.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.