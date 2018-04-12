Police continue search for Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect.

Just after 4p.m. Wednesday, police were led to the 1100 block of SE Golden Street in Topeka for report of a shooting, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Witnesses in the area claimed they saw a suspect enter into a duplex on the east side of Golden Street and the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

After surrounding the location for a period of time, officers searched the duplex finding no occupants.

Information suggests that all parties involved were known to each other. The investigation is still very active, and a person of interest has been developed. The Topeka Police are in search of 29-year-old David Harris II. He may be armed, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Topeka police.