New Kan. website showing those owing back child support a success

TOPEKA —The Kansas Department of Children and Families launched a new web site in an effort to locate parents who are avoiding their court ordered obligation to pay child support. The program is already working. The site launched this week featured ten individuals who owe more than $5000 or more in support.

On Thursday, the web site reported a tip helped officials locate evader Brandon J. Wilson. He owes over $56,000, has two children and was last seen in Compton, California, according to the web site.

The Child Support Evaders website allows the public to submit tips anonymously on where the person might be located.

The initiative is among a growing number of similar programs around the country.

Arizona launched a campaign in 2016 to post on Facebook and Twitter the names and photos of individuals behind on support. Texas, Louisiana and Georgia also have similar programs.