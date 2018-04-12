Man injured after attempt to take Kansas deputy’s gun

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after an altercation with a sheriff’s deputy.

Just before 7a.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the 5100 S. Block of Hemlock Place in Wichita for a criminal damage to property report, according to Lt. Timothy Myers.

When deputies arrived, they made contact and arrested Isaac J. Pankratz, a 25-year-old Hispanic man for a felony warrant and criminal possession of a firearm.

As Pankratz was being escorted to Sheriff Investigations, he attempted to take control of the deputy’s firearm in a courthouse elevator. Pankratz was handcuffed behind his back at the time he attempted to gain control of the deputy’s firearm.

As Pankratz was being restrained, he sustained minor injuries to his forehead. Pankratz was transported to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital for medical treatment, according to Myers. Mr. Pankratz was then booked in the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility. Mr. Pankratz is a Registered Violent Offender. He has two previous convictions for aggravated assault, one for burglary and one for theft according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.