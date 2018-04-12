Man charged with killing KC lawyer after $6M lawsuit judgment

KANSAS CITY-(AP) – Authorities say an 80-year-old man who had lost a $5.75 million lawsuit to Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert has been charged in his death.

The Kansas City Star reports David Jungerman was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Pickert was found shot to death Oct. 25 on the front porch of his home.

It was not immediately clear if Jungerman has an attorney yet.

A probable cause affidavit says Jungerman accidentally recorded himself saying he killed Pickert. It appeared he did not turn off the recorder he had been using during a court hearing.

Pickert practiced personal injury law. Jungerman is a farmer and maker of baby furniture who lives in Raytown.