Last robber sentenced in shooting that killed Kan. gun shop owner

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man left partially paralyzed when gunfire erupted as he and three others were robbing a suburban Kansas City gun shop has been sentenced to life in prison for killing the shop’s owner.

De’Anthony Wiley, 23, won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years under the sentence ordered Thursday. He says he’s “deeply ashamed.”

He pleaded guilty in February to first-degree felony murder and other charges in the 2015 death of 44-year-old Jon Bieker.

The robbery of Bieker’s Shawnee, Kansas, gun store turned deadly when one of the robbers punched his wife. Bieker then emerged from a back room with a gun. Bieker was killed and three of the robbers wounded in the ensuing gunfight.

Wiley was the final robber sentenced to life imprisonment.