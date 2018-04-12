Lady Cougars sweep NW Tech

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team traveled to northwest Kansas Wednesday, belting four home runs while getting solid pitching to return from Goodland with a pair of 11-4 and 9-4 conference wins in defeating Northwest Kansas Technical College.

Breaking open each game with a six-pack inning of runs and pounding out thirty hits in the sweep, the fourth place Cougars improve to 12-8 in Jayhawk play and 15-17 overall while dropping the Mavericks to 4-14 in league play and 7-21 in their inaugural season.

Weather permitting, Barton’s next scheduled game is this Saturday as the Cougars host third place Colby Community College (12-6, 29-9) in a 1:00 p.m. pivotal conference doubleheader at Cougar Field.