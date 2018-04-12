Kansas man dies from injuries in pedestrian accident

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident.

Just after 9p.m. Monday, a 2008 Jeep driven by Megan Robl, 28, Salina, was eastbound in the 300 Block of East Iron Street in Salina, according to police captain Paul Forrester.

The jeep hit a 67-year-old William Higle attempting to cross the street. Higle was transported to the hospital in Salina in critical and later transferred to a hospital in Wichita. He died late Wednesday, according to Forrester.

No charges have been filed in the case according to Forrester.