House Ag Committee Releases the 2018 Farm Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Thursday released the following statement after the House Agriculture Committee released its version of the 2018 Farm Bill.

“We continue to be committed to working on a Farm Bill for all farmers and families. With low commodity prices, worsening conditions in farm country, and unmet needs in communities across the country, we need to get this Farm Bill right. We’re working together as quickly as possible to produce a bipartisan bill that can pass the Senate and be enacted into law.”

“This has been a long time coming, and I am thrilled to have this bill released, and for it to be considered by the committee in the near future. I have heard my producers loud and clear. They want certainty; they want assurance that Washington is still working for them, this bill proves that we are listening,” Rep. Roger Marshall said.

The Senate Agriculture Committee has held nearly 30 hearings and business meeting during the 115th Congress, including nine hearings on all titles of the 2014 Farm Bill.