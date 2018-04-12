Governor candidate Barnett visits Great Bend, says Kansas needs to recreate functioning government

As Jim Barnett stopped by the Eagle Media Center in Great Bend Thursday, the Kansas governor hopeful touched on a number of issues facing the next governor. Growing up in the farm town of Reading, Kansas, Barnett wanted the Great Bend community to know that he wants the entire state to be successful, not just Topeka or larger cities.

With the unemployment rate in Kansas lower than it has been in the recent past, Barnett realizes there is still an issue of attracting and retaining qualified workers in the state.

The Topeka physician still practices medicine two days a week while campaigning the rest of the week in a crowded race for governor.

In 2012, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback tried to help the economy by cutting income taxes. Since eliminating the tax exemptions last year, Kansas has exceeded expectations most months for tax collections.

Barnett mentioned the bill passed last week to phase in $534 million more over five years is a lot of money during an election year.

While in Great Bend, Barnett stopped at the Eagle Media Center before attending Thursday’s Great Bend Chamber of Commerce coffee hour, and visiting with staff from Barton Community College and USD 428.