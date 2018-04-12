Friday Weather

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow before 3am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 3am and 4am, then a chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west northwest wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a north northwest wind 32 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 26.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 69.