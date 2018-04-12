Former Kansas deputy sentenced for child sex crimes

BURLINGTON – A Kansas man was sentenced Thursday to nearly 5 years in prison after pleading no contest to child sex crimes, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Mathew Vander Linden, 29, of Burlington, pleaded no contest in December to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of criminal sodomy.

Vander Linden was a Coffey County sheriff’s deputy. Prosecutors said he had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old in November 2016.

Judge Eric W. Godderz Thursday sentenced Vander Linden to 59 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Vander Linden is also subject to lifetime post-release supervision and sex offender registration.