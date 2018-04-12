Cop Shop (4/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/11)

Burglary / In Progress

At 2:17 a.m. a burglary was reported at 408 S. Humbolt Avenue in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:45 a.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of SE 20 Road.

Gunshot Wound

At 3:32 p.m. a gunshot wound was reported at 215 N. Main Street in Otis, outside agency assistance.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/11)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:38 a.m. a burglary of computers was reported at 1437 10th Street.

Theft

At 2:48 a.m. theft of a cell phone was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 8:40 a.m. a report of damage to a garage door was made at 3315 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accidnet

At 12:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 52 Morphy Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 1:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1801 Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:56 p.m. an officer arrested Luis Sepulveda on two Barton County warrants at 1806 12th Street.

Fire

At 5:54 p.m. a vehicle fire was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 6:12 p.m. a vehicle fire was reported at 2302 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:49 p.m. an accident was reported at 1924 Broadway Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:03 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 3910 Cedar Park Pl Apt 5G.

Structure Fire

At 11:38 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 2506 Gano Street.