Comfort Pro receives awards for Bryant sales & service

BUSINESS NEWS

Comfort Pro, the contractor for plumbing, heating and air conditioning, and water treatment in Central Kansas was recently recognized with several awards from Comfort Products Distributing for sales and service excellence. These awards included Dealer of the Year, Commercial Dealer of the Year, and the Silver Shield Award which recognizes retailers for exceeding sales goals.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive these awards,” owner, Barry Stalcup said. “At Comfort Pro, we pride ourselves on offering the very best quality products and services to our customers. This award shows that our customers agree that Bryant is the best on the market.”

Comfort Pro has sold Bryant furnace and air conditioning systems since 2008. They have locations in Great Bend, Larned and Russell with 25 vans serving all of Central Kansas.