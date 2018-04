APRIL 12, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2 DOORS 24X80, 2 CEILING FANS. 797-3796

FOR SALE: CARPET CART. WANTED: CHICKENS, REFRIGERATOR. 918-314-1180

FOR SALE: BIRD CAGES. WANTED: SOMEONE TO BUILD A RAMP. 282-3842

FOR SALE: LADIES BLACK JEANS (10), 2 LADIES BLUE JEANS (8-10) ALL NEW W/TAGS 793-5806

WANTED: 2 BAR STOOLS SWIVEL W/BACKS/BROWN 793-8100

FOR SALE: SPIN BRUSH, PRINTER W/EXTRAS, 2 FLIP PHONES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING LAWNMOWERS, 22 RUGER AUTOMATIC. 352-0820

WANTED: 2X4X12 PCS OF LUMBER. FREE: KITTENS (WILL DELIVER) 282-4250

FOR SALE: 2 RACING GO-CARTS W/PARTS, 2003 DODGE DIESEL PU, PULL TYPE ROAD GRADER W/9′ BLADE. 791-7888

FOR SALE: TOW DOLLY, 1971 CHEVY EL CAMINO. 617-9098

FOR SALE: PICNIC TABLES, BIRD HOUSES, ADIRONDACK CHAIRS. 282-9331

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVIERA W/UPDATES. 491-1570

FOR SALE: 110 AIR CONDITIONER. 282-4680

FOR SALE: FLEXIBLE SHAFT GRINDER, TABLE SAW, CRAFTSMAN 1500 WATT GENERATOR. 793-0979

FOR SALE: SEARS DRYER. 786-5101

FOR SALE: ALUMINUM DOUBLE SINKS W/FAUCETS, LINEN CLOSET, OVER THE RANGE MICROWAVE. 792-5253

FOR SALE: TURBO VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY, HEDGE POSTS. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: WOMEN’S DISPOSABLE DIAPERS S/XL. 639-2361 AFTER 10

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU. WANTED: INCUBATOR, CHICKENS, DUCKS, GEESE. 617-8267

FOR SALE: 2013 90 CC ARCTIC CAT ATV. WANTED: COMMERCIAL LAWN DE-THATCHER. 617-5355

FOR SALE: 1955 CHEVY ALL ORIGINAL, 2 PU BED TRAILERS. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: TIRES 8 SEMI 22.5, 16.1 IMPLEMENT TIRES ON WHEELS. 785-483-1565

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: SOMEONE TO REBUILD A TRANSMISSION FOR A JEEP. 639-4670

FOR SALE: 2 225/60/16 TIRES, PARTS FOR A DIFFERENTIAL & TRANSFER CASE. 282-7708

FOR SALE: 100 # PIG. WANTED: 20 GUAGE SHOTGUN FOR A YOUTH. 316-619-8494

