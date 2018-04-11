Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Matt Carpenter hit a two-run home run with no outs in the 11th inning to lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. Carpenter turned around a pitch from J.J. Hoover for the third game-ending homer of his career. It capped a night in which St. Louis rallied from one-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Felix Hernandez pitched into the sixth inning, Guillermo Heredia homered and the Seattle Mariners bounced back from a blowout loss to Kansas City with an 8-3 rout of the Royals. Hernandez was shelled his last time out in San Francisco, but allowed three runs, six hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings against Kansas City.

NEW YORK (AP) – Kansas and North Carolina State are the latest schools to be swept up in a bribery scandal involving college basketball. A rewritten federal indictment released in the New York case alleges that an Adidas representative paid parents of athletes willing to commit to the schools. According to court papers, the Adidas representative, who no longer works for the company, agreed to funnel $90,000 to the family of a Kansas recruit and $40,000 to a recruit at North Carolina State.

NEW YORK (AP) – St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo both have been suspended one game for their dustup over the weekend. Molina, who bumped plate umpire Tim Timmons during the bench-clearing dispute, has appealed and can continue to play until the process is complete. The Cardinals were hosting Milwaukee. Lovullo, who also was fined, missed a game at San Francisco.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Royals have placed Alex Gordon on the disabled list with a torn hip labrum and recalled fellow outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A Omaha. Gordon woke up with pain on Monday and was examined in greater detail Tuesday, and the results showed that an old tear he’d been playing through had worsened. Royals manager Ned Yost was hopeful the recovery time will be 10 days to two weeks.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) – Tuesday was not a good day for Chicago baseball bans. The White Sox dropped to 0-5 at home in a 605 loss to Tampa Bay. And across town, the Cubs had their opener ruined in an 8-5 loss to the Pirates. The first pitch came from Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the phenomenal fan of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the Final Four.

WASHINGTON (AP) – John Wall surpassed 5,000 career assists and the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 113-101. Boston’s Jaylen Brown scored 21 points in the 1st-quarter. The Celts remain in play for the No. 6, No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. For now, the Wizards are eighth in the East.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dodger Stadium will host the 2020 All-Star Game. A news conference with Commissioner Rob Manfred is set for the ballpark today. Dodger Stadium last held the All-Star Game in 1980. Four players from the Los Angeles Dodgers – Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith – were in the starting lineup for the National League in a 4-2 win.

BOSTON (AP) – Mookie Betts hit a grand slam on a monster night, leading Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 14-1 for their ninth straight victory. Betts went 4 for 4, scoring five runs and driving in four. His third career slam capped a nine-run burst in the sixth inning that turned the first matchup of the season between the AL East rivals into a rout.

BALTIMORE (AP) – Aaron Sanchez lost his no-hit bid when Baltimore’s Tim Beckham led off the eighth inning with a sharp grounder through the legs of third baseman Josh Donaldson. Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth to carry the Toronto Blue Jays over the Orioles 2-1. Seeking to throw the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history, Sanchez walked four and hit a batter before it all came apart.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Albert Pujols racked up two more hits in his push to reach 3,000 in a Los Angeles Angels 11-1 rout of the Texas Rangers Tuesday night. The Angeles lead the majors with their 79 runs, 128 hits and 20 home runs. Pujols now has 2,983 career hits.

ATLANTA (AP) – JJ Redick scored 28 points and the surging Philadelphia 76ers set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive victory, holding off the Atlanta Hawks 121-113 to move a step closer to locking up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia can clinch the third seed with a win over Milwaukee in the regular-season finale.

UNDATED (AP) – Mark McGwire says he could have hit 70 home runs in a season without taking performance-enhancing drugs. The current bench coach for the San Diego Padres tells The Athletic he regrets taking the drugs because he “didn’t need to.” McGwire hit a single-season record 70 home runs in 1998 while with the St. Louis Cardinals. McGwire says he wished there was testing when he played because there’s “no way” he would have used PEDs.

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Oakland 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 6 Chi White Sox 5

Final Cleveland 2 Detroit 1

Final Toronto 2 Baltimore 1

Final Boston 14 N-Y Yankees 1

Final L-A Angels 11 Texas 1

Final Minnesota 4 Houston 1

Final Seattle 8 Kansas City 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 8 Chi Cubs 5

Final Washington 4 Atlanta 1

Final Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 1

Final N-Y Mets 8 Miami 6

Final St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 3, 11 Innings

Final San Diego 5 Colorado 2

Final San Francisco 5 Arizona 4