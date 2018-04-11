Trying to get fresh healthy snacks to Great Bend students

Kristy Alvord, Assistant Director of Food Service for USD 428, received approval to apply for a Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Program grant through USDA for the 2018-2019 school year. The grant is a federal and state program that provides reimbursement for costs of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students as a snack, two to five days a week.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the service is a nice way for students to try different foods.

Khris Thexton Audio

Grants are based on total number of enrolled students and the percentage eligible for free/reduced price meals.

The Food Service department went around Eisenhower Elementary School and Park Elementary School twice a week this year with the snacks at select times. Alvord wants to up that to five days a week next school year.

Khris Thexton Audio

The application requested would extend the program to Lincoln Elementary School as well as Eisenhower and Park. Thexton noted the program is not offered at Jefferson or Riley grade schools because of either timing or the thought that they will not qualify for the program.