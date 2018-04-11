Thursday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 65.