Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65.