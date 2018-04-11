Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Dr. Mark Judd with 20/20 Optix in Great Bend who will discuss Ocular Migraines and how blurry vision is associated with Diabetes. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – News moves fast, and Chip will keep you up to speed with Congressman Mike Conway who will discuss the latest on a new Farm Bill.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Operations Director Phil Hathcock.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell. 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif   

1P4P             Dave Ramsey Show   

4P5P             “Market Rally” with Chip Flory   

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30          ESPN Radio – “Spain and Fitz”

6:30-10:30     Major League Baseball – Los Angeles Angels @ Kansas City Royals 

10:30-MID     ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”