Severe Weather season is upon us once again in Kansas

Severe weather season is underway in Kansas…which means it’s time to think about what you’re going to do if and when some kind of severe weather arrives. In talking about severe weather, many think only about the dangers associated with tornadoes, but severe thunderstorms with devastating winds, lightning, and flooding can be equally dangerous.

That’s Chad Omitt, weather preparedness meteorologist at the Topeka office of the National Weather Service. Omitt says last year was a relatively light year for tornado numbers in Kansas but says the state typically has more reported tornadoes than any other state in the country. Despite that high number, Kansas does well in the number of fatalities reported from these storms.

While the number of tornadoes in the state was down last year, Barton County experienced one of the most devastating twisters that occurred in Kansas in 2017. On May 16th, two homes were destroyed and seven others heavily damaged in Pawnee Rock, with seven more houses destroyed in rural Barton County and two more heavily damaged.

For tips to help prepare and update your storm preparedness plan, visit the emergency management page at bartoncounty.org.